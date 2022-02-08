Rebel News Banner Ad - Miss Understood

BREAKING: Pastor Artur Pawlowski arrested AGAIN at his home by undercover police

According to Artur Pawlowski's son, the arrest was made by an undercover SWAT team that had staked out his home.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 08, 2022
  • News

Pastor Artur Pawlowski has been arrested once again by police at his Calgary home this morning, just as he was set to leave to speak before a crowd of pro-freedom protesters in Milk River, Alberta.

Pastor Artur is presently in police custody and Rebel News is en route to investigate further.

Raw footage of the arrest:

