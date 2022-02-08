BREAKING: Pastor Artur Pawlowski arrested AGAIN at his home by undercover police
According to Artur Pawlowski's son, the arrest was made by an undercover SWAT team that had staked out his home.
Pastor Artur Pawlowski has been arrested once again by police at his Calgary home this morning, just as he was set to leave to speak before a crowd of pro-freedom protesters in Milk River, Alberta.
According to Artur Pawlowski's son, the arrest was made by an undercover SWAT team that had staked out his home.
Pastor Artur is presently in police custody and Rebel News is en route to investigate further.
Raw footage of the arrest:
