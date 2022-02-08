DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 24965 Donors

Pastor Artur Pawlowski has been arrested once again by police at his Calgary home this morning, just as he was set to leave to speak before a crowd of pro-freedom protesters in Milk River, Alberta.

According to Artur Pawlowski's son, the arrest was made by an undercover SWAT team that had staked out his home.

BREAKING: Pastor Artur Pawlowski arrested AGAIN at his home by undercover police



Pastor Artur is presently in police custody and Rebel News is en route to investigate further.

Raw footage of the arrest: