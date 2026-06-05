Danielle Smith slams Guilbeault as 'most destructive politician to national unity'

During her recent visit to Quebec, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith advocated for Alberta's interests and pushed for a stronger alliance between Alberta and Quebec.

But she did not hold back, calling soon-to-retire MP Steven Guilbeault the “most destructive politician to national unity” that Canada has ever seen.

“The fact that he’s leaving, saying, ‘I might be back to do more damage if a different prime minister comes in’ — that is damaging to national unity,” she said. “The fact that he left because of our MOU shows that he’s not interested in the kind of compromise that the Prime Minister and I were interested in.”

She highlighted the harm environmental radicals like Guilbeault have caused to Alberta’s interests, comparing it to going to Quebec and demanding that the province stop developing key industries such as hydroelectric power or aluminum production.

Speaking with Quebec's business community, I explained why past politicians and their destructive, anti-Alberta policies created legitimate grievances and caused many Albertans to lose faith in Canada.



Our job now is to restore that faith. That's why we're working with Prime… pic.twitter.com/0iZC0aDdRd — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) June 4, 2026

“We have to be champions for each other,” she said. “I, as a premier, should never come into Quebec and tell you what you should or shouldn’t develop for your industry, and I think no politician should come into Alberta and tell us the same thing.”

On Thursday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle weighed in on whether interprovincial alliances are enough to keep Alberta prosperous within Canada.

“I’m glad she said to the Quebecers, right to their faces, ‘How would you feel if we came in here and said, ‘No aluminum, no hydro’?’” said Sheila. “Not just that we put the brakes on and slow down your industry, but to get rid of it altogether — and we don’t care what happens to you without it. That’s what it’s like.”

Sheila emphasized that this continues to be the status quo for Albertans. Despite ongoing discussions about the possible future approval of industry-supporting infrastructure like pipelines, nothing has meaningfully changed over the last 18 months.