Montreal synagogue firebombed in yet another antisemitic attack

On Friday, June 5, at around 12:30 a.m., Molotov cocktails were thrown through the windows of Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom in Montreal.

Westmount Public Security apprehended a 38-year-old suspect at the scene. The incident is now being investigated as a hate crime.

The suspect, Steven Luu, a resident of the St-Léonard borough, appeared before Quebec Court Judge David Simon through a videoconference. The judge ordered that he be detained over the weekend for a hearing to be held on Monday.



I am appalled by the attempted arson of Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom in Montréal overnight. I am relieved nobody was injured and that a suspect has been apprehended. Law enforcement has our full support as they work to bring justice to the community.



Across our country,… — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) June 5, 2026

This comes after numerous synagogues and Jewish community centres have been targeted in attacks and firebombings over the last few years since the attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.

I strongly condemn the arson attack targeting the Temple Emanu-El synagogue in Westmount, and my thoughts are with the community affected by this hateful and unacceptable act.



Antisemitism has no place in Montreal. We remain in close contact with the SPVM to ensure that all… — Soraya Martinez Ferrada (@SorayaMartinezF) June 5, 2026

This particular temple was also the target of a swastika graffiti attack not long ago.

We spoke with Rabbi Lisa Grushcow, who said the incident is being investigated as a hate crime and emphasized that Jewish life must go on.

We also spoke with two city councillors from the town of Westmount, Jonathan Chomski and Paul Levine, who came to support the temple and praised Public Security for apprehending the suspect. They also emphasized that more needs to be done to keep the community safe.