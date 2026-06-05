Montreal synagogue firebombed in yet another antisemitic attack

Westmount Public Security apprehended a 38-year-old suspect at the scene after the midnight Molotov cocktail attack.

Yanky Pollak
  |   June 05, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On Friday, June 5, at around 12:30 a.m., Molotov cocktails were thrown through the windows of Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom in Montreal.

Westmount Public Security apprehended a 38-year-old suspect at the scene. The incident is now being investigated as a hate crime.

The suspect, Steven Luu, a resident of the St-Léonard borough, appeared before Quebec Court Judge David Simon through a videoconference. The judge ordered that he be detained over the weekend for a hearing to be held on Monday.

This comes after numerous synagogues and Jewish community centres have been targeted in attacks and firebombings over the last few years since the attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.

This particular temple was also the target of a swastika graffiti attack not long ago.

We spoke with Rabbi Lisa Grushcow, who said the incident is being investigated as a hate crime and emphasized that Jewish life must go on.

We also spoke with two city councillors from the town of Westmount, Jonathan Chomski and Paul Levine, who came to support the temple and praised Public Security for apprehending the suspect. They also emphasized that more needs to be done to keep the community safe.

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Yanky Pollak

Videographer

Yaakov “Yanky” Pollak is an energetic community activist. Yaakov has been involved in many political campaigns, loves photography, and enjoys spending some free time at the shooting range. Originally from Montreal, Yanky escaped Canadian tyranny moving to the free state of Florida during the pandemic of 2021. 

http://mediajuif.com/

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