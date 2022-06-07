'Experts' pushing to redefine what it means to be 'fully vaccinated'

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now

In Canada, having TWO doses of the COVID shot (or one does for the Johnson & Johnson one) is considered "fully vaccinated."

Listed below are the vaccines that are acceptable in Canada:

According to CTV News, “As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it’s high time public health authorities revise the definition of “fully vaccinated” to include a booster dose.”

CTV News continues:

While most SARS-CoV-2 vaccines available in Canada were initially developed and tested to include two doses – with the exception of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine – a primary course should instead consist of three doses, said Colin Furness, an expert in infectious disease epidemiology from the University of Toronto. “Someone who's only had two shots will say, ‘I’m fully vaccinated,’ and that's what the authorities are saying, [but] the authorities have got it wrong,” Furness told CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview on June 1. “When we look at the diminishment of immunity after the second dose, really, this is a three-dose vaccine.”

The CDC says that the booster enhances or restores protection that might have decreased over time with the first set of vaccines. Although, some experts have warned about booster shots being administered too soon.

The Ministry of Health says:

What is considered to be up to date for COVID-19 vaccines will likely need to be modified over time based on availability of new vaccines in the future, potential changes in disease epidemiology and as new evidence on additional booster doses becomes available. The ‘fully vaccinated’ definition (usually referring to a complete primary series) may continue to be used in some settings, and relevant policies, legislation, directives or orders must continue to be followed where applicable.

CTV News continues with their statement:

University of Saskatchewan epidemiologist Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine also advises those who are eligible for their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to go and get it. However, rather than tying the definition of “fully vaccinated” to a specific number of doses, he said public health authorities should focus on advising Canadians to keep their vaccination status “up-to-date” based on the latest recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI). “’Fully vaccinated’ no longer works, in my mind, as a definition of being up-to-date on the vaccine doses that you need to get … I think it is high time that we [change] that,” he told CTVNews.ca on June 1 in a telephone interview. “It is about being caught up with all the vaccines that you're recommended to get at this stage of the pandemic.”

Right now, it's two doses that are acceptable in Canada. Even though third and fourth doses are available for people to take, it's not yet mandatory for travel. It's probably just a matter of time until “three doses” become the requirement.

How do people feel about adding another COVID shot?

Travel restrictions are already grim-looking in Canada; banning the unvaccinated from leaving the country. These unscientific mandates continue to divide the Canadian population when the majority of other countries have dropped their travel restrictions completely.