EXPOSED: Canadian military targets journalists with misinformation

Do you recall the story of the military psyop that went awry in Nova Scotia? It was a propaganda exercise, referred to by the military as "influence activities," where members of a propaganda unit deployed loudspeakers in September 2020 to generate wolf noises.

Members of the special propaganda unit forged a document using the letterhead of Nova Scotia's Department of Lands and Forestry, falsely warning local residents that wolves, reintroduced into the area by the provincial and federal governments, were now roaming the Annapolis Valley, posing a threat to pets and children.

Neither the Nova Scotia government nor the military chain of command were aware of this fake document. Consequently, the Nova Scotia government issued statements denouncing it as a forgery and launched a social media campaign to counter the misinformation, reassuring Annapolis Valley residents that they were not under threat of a werewolf attack.

This incident, occurring during the height of the pandemic, or rather, the government's overreaction to it, served as a test to gauge how the Canadian public could be manipulated into extreme fear through an existential crisis.

We are currently seeking access to information to obtain more records about this incident in Nova Scotia.

This endeavor was made possible by your donations to a special fund at RebelInvestigates.com, where you can contribute to support our access and research fees.

We published some of the internal communications we have received on the accompanying website for this story, as your support enabled us to obtain these documents:

The main objective behind the dissemination of the fake wolf letter was to deceive Canadian soldiers into believing that real wolves were present, as wolf howls were played near the military base at night. This was intended as a psychological operation targeting our own troops, but it inadvertently spread to civilians as the forged Nova Scotia letter circulated and was copied.

The armed forces have stated that the members of this unit acted without authorization and were inexperienced and untrained. However, considering the constant government overreaction to COVID and the fear-mongering that accompanied it, I would argue that the psyop unit was as effective as any public health officer in this country.

For the full story, please watch the report.