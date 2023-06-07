Ezra Levant: ‘Danielle Smith saved Alberta from Rachel Notley to whom Jason Kenney was going to hand the government’

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Sheila Gunn Reid joined the show to examine Danielle Smith's victory over Rachel Notley in the Alberta provincial election.

As stated by Levant, "I was nervous there about a week out from the election because I was worried that my Conservative Party critics were right."

"They're saying, 'Ezra, you and Rebel News criticized Jason Kenney so hard you knocked him out of the game, and now look at you, you went ahead and elected Rachel Notley, how is that better economically, civil libertarian wise, how is that better?'" said Levant.

"And I thought, oh brother, maybe they were right, but it didn't turn out that way."

Sheila Gunn Reid chimed in saying, "I think Jason Kenney would have been the person who re-elected Rachel Notley. Part of that has to do with Jason Kenney hanging on as long as he did before going to a leadership review when it was becoming increasingly clear that he was wildly unpopular with the grassroots within the party."

