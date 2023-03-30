Ezra Levant: 'It looks like hate crimes have actually skyrocketed under Justin Trudeau'

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how the number of reported hate crimes in Canada has risen significantly under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

According to Statistics Canada, there were 1,362 reported hate crimes in 2015, the year former prime minister Stephen Harper left office.

The number has been steadily increasing since Justin Trudeau became prime minister, and in 2021, there were 3,360 reported hate crimes in Canada.

As stated by Ezra, "Trudeau has tried his best to divide us based on race and gender and sexual orientation and everything else. It's Trudeau, not the pandemic to blame. He's divided us and attacked us and made it very lucrative for people to be offended."

Ezra went on to say, "More Jews were targeted than any other religion combined. There's almost two million black people in Canada, for comparison there's just over 350,000 Jews, and they had almost the same number of reported hate crimes."

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch full episodes of The Ezra Levant Show and more exclusive content, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.