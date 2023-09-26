WATCH: Ezra Levant joins Glenn Beck to talk Parliament honouring a Ukrainian Nazi

Rebel News boss Ezra Levant appeared on Glenn Beck's Blaze TV program yesterday, joining the popular American host to discuss Canada's Parliament welcoming and honouring a Ukrainian Nazi SS officer.

With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in attendance, Speaker of the House Anthony Rota welcomed Yaroslav Hunka as a notable guest. After Rota pointed out the veteran of the Second World War had "fought against the Russians," Hunka then received a standing ovation from all 338 members of Parliament.

The Liberals try to wipe Parliament honouring a Nazi from official House records.



Conservatives oppose the motion: "Those who don't remember history are doomed to repeat it," says MP Marty Morantz.https://t.co/Vhj0vAGxHm pic.twitter.com/nBsrKfukgD — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 25, 2023

“Don't tell me they didn't know,” Ezra told Glen. “Don't tell me you don't have a guest of honour — at our version of a State of the Union address — where the entire Parliament is assembled.”

“They absolutely knew who he was, Glen,” Ezra added.

Rebel News is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to fire his Speaker of the House, Anthony Rota, after this disgraceful moment in Canadian history. Add your name to our petition at FireRota.com!