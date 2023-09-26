WATCH: Ezra Levant joins Glenn Beck to talk Parliament honouring a Ukrainian Nazi

'Don't tell me you don't have a guest of honour — at our version of a State of the Union address — where the entire Parliament is assembled,' said Ezra. 'They absolutely knew who he was, Glen.'

  • Rebel Wire
  • September 26, 2023
  • Advocacy

Remove Ads

Rebel News boss Ezra Levant appeared on Glenn Beck's Blaze TV program yesterday, joining the popular American host to discuss Canada's Parliament welcoming and honouring a Ukrainian Nazi SS officer.

With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in attendance, Speaker of the House Anthony Rota welcomed Yaroslav Hunka as a notable guest. After Rota pointed out the veteran of the Second World War had "fought against the Russians," Hunka then received a standing ovation from all 338 members of Parliament.

“Don't tell me they didn't know,” Ezra told Glen. “Don't tell me you don't have a guest of honour — at our version of a State of the Union address — where the entire Parliament is assembled.”

“They absolutely knew who he was, Glen,” Ezra added.

Rebel News is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to fire his Speaker of the House, Anthony Rota, after this disgraceful moment in Canadian history. Add your name to our petition at FireRota.com!

Canada Advocacy Fire Rota
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.