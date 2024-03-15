Ezra Levant reports from the Arizona-Mexico border as Biden's border crisis continues

'We actually saw dozens of border patrol police vehicles all around wherever we went,' said Mr. Levant.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 15, 2024
  • News Analysis

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant was on the ground reporting at the Arizona-Mexico border during last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

As Biden's border crisis continues to see a massive influx of illegal immigrants streaming across the U.S. southern border, Mr. Levant went to see for himself what's really going on down there.

As stated by Mr. Levant, "We decided to use the rest of our day here to go and look around at the border mess that has seen hundreds of thousands — in fact I think it's in the millions — of illegal migrants waltz across the border."

He also discussed some of Rebel News' previous reporting on the border crisis, including Alexa Lavoie and Lincoln Jay's work covering illegal migrant crossings.

Speaking about the border crisis, Mr. Levant said, "It's an enormous border, and the difference between America and Mexico couldn't be more stark in terms of economic opportunity and freedom and frankly crime."

"Despite the fact that there's an enormous deployment of troops, the migrants are still coming. And when they are captured by these border patrol agents, they're not just deported. Like Justin Trudeau, he lets them stay in the country Joe Biden," he added.

He went on to discuss how even with a seemingly high number of border patrol officers working to limit the number of illegal crossings, it's not making much of a difference.

"In a way, it's just for show. Because when people — and I shouldn't just say Mexicans because I don't even know if Mexicans would be a majority of them anymore. Anyone from South and Central America, but really everyone from around the world knows if you can make your way to Mexico, you can just march right in," said Mr. Levant.

"And you want to be caught, because you're not going to be kicked out. You'll be, well in New York City you'll be given a lovely place to live, you'll be put up in a hotel. Now the mayor there wants to give every migrant $10,000," he added.

The border crisis has been a political point of contention in recent years, with Republicans arguing that the Biden administration has intentionally created this humanitarian catastrophe.

Immigration United States Arizona Mexico News Analysis
