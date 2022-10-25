'I'm deeply sorry for any government employee that was fired from their job because of their vaccine status'
Rebel Reporter, Selene Galas joins The Ezra Levant Show to discuss her questions asked to the Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith. 'This could potentially set the tone going forward for other politicians,' Galas added.
There’s a lot going on at Rebel News. Just over the weekend — did you see it? — our reporter Selene Galas asked the best question at the entire press conference for the new premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith. And the best question got the best answer. Here, look at the entire exchange:
BREAKING: Rebel News’s Selene Galas (@selenecxliv) asked Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith when we can expect a promised apology for those prosecuted during the lockdowns. Smith replied “I can apologize right now.”— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 22, 2022
Selene asked, "during your campaign, you said that not only would you issue an apology to those prosecuted during COVID restrictions, but you would also bring them amnesty. When can we expect those apologies?"
Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith then replied:
I can apologize right now; I'm deeply sorry for anyone who was inappropriately subjected to discrimination as a result of their vaccine status. I'm Deeply sorry for any government employee that was fired from their job because of their vaccine status, and I welcome them back if they want to come back. As for the amnesty, I have to get some legal advice on that.
My view has been that these were political decisions that were made, and so I think that they could be political decisions to offer a reversal. But I do want to get some legal advice on that first.
