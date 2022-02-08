Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

BREAKING: Farmers block Canada-U.S. border at Coutts, Alberta

Thousands of supporters have been kept away from the Coutts protest by RCMP and are staged 20km up the road in Milk River.

Farmers, in solidarity with the ongoing trucker protest taking place at the major border crossing between Alberta and the United States have moved in with heavy equipment and tractors to completely obstruct the border with Montana.

The truckers have been protesting at the border since January 29 as part of a nationwide convoy movement to end vaccine mandates and COVID restrictions, where a massive crowd of 100,000 truckers and their supporters converged on the nation's capital Ottawa. Despite a recent police crackdown, most demonstrators have vowed to stay in place until pandemic restrictions end.

Rebel News has three reporters in the area, including two embedded in the Coutts protest and another in Milk River.

A crowdfunded lawyer is assisting the blockaders in their negotiations with the police.

