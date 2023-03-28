Father of stabbed Darwin man calls for action on NT crime

The father of a man stabbed to death in Darwin this month has urged the Northern Territory government to crack down on crime in the city.

Damian Crook’s son, Declan Laverty, 20, was killed at the Darwin Airport Tavern bottle shop after he refused to serve a teenage customer.

A 19-year-old man has been who was on bail at the time of the killing for an alleged aggravated assault with a bladed weapon, has been charged with the murder.

Crook said a rise in violent crime meant people in Darwin were afraid to leave their homes.

“People just don’t want to work, they’re too scared. So we need to get something done now,” he said.

Chief Minister Natasha Fyles announced a review of bail laws in the wake of Declan’s death.

She also announced the government would pay for crowd controllers to be stationed at takeaway food outlets in Darwin for the next three months.

The crowd controllers would be a stop-gap measure while the government figured out what else it could do to stamp down on rampant crime.

Crook, whose son lived with him, said he would never recover from Declan’s death.