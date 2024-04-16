FBI launches criminal probe into deadly Baltimore bridge collapse
Federal inquiry to examine events leading up to ship collision that caused bridge to crumble.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal investigation into the ship collision that led to the catastrophic bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, last month, according to multiple reports on Monday.
Sources told The Washington Post that the federal inquiry will review the circumstances preceding the accident, including whether the crew was aware of any issues with the vessel's systems before departing port.
While the ship's owner, operators, and attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment, federal agents appeared to be conducting a search aboard the container ship on Monday morning, the Post reported. The FBI acknowledged agents were on the Dali performing "court authorized law enforcement activity."
Erek Barron, U.S. Attorney for Maryland, stated that authorities "will seek accountability for anyone who may be responsible" for threats to public safety or property, whether related to gun violence, civil rights abuses, financial fraud, or other crimes.
Separately, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced the city is "seeking recourse from those who may potentially be responsible," noting the ship's owner had filed a petition to limit liability just days after the March 26 incident. Scott emphasized the need to "act equally as quickly to protect the City's interests."
The Singapore-flagged Dali had lost power and rammed into a support beam of the Francis Scott Key Bridge around 1:30 a.m., causing a large section to break apart and crumble into the Patapsco River. No injuries were reported aboard the cargo ship, though some containers fell into the channel.
Authorities have said six construction workers who were filling potholes on the bridge are presumed dead, with three bodies recovered so far. The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating to determine the probable cause and issue safety recommendations.
Cleanup efforts are underway as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers aims for a partial reopening of the Baltimore shipping channel by month's end and a full reopening by late May. President Biden visited the collapse site on April 5, pledging federal support for reconstructing the bridge.
