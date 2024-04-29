AstraZeneca admits to court its COVID vaccine can cause rare blood clot as victims argue jab is 'defective'

COVID-19 vaccine developer AstraZeneca has admitted in a British court that its product can cause a deadly side effect. In a case involving those suffering from adverse reactions to the vaccine, AstraZeneca confirmed its jab can cause TTS — thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome.

The admission from the British vaccine manufacturer comes as the High Court hears from dozens of families who claim they or their loved ones were severely injured or killed by the vaccine.

Its vaccine “can, in very rare cases, cause TTS,” AstraZeneca said in a legal document submitted to the court in February, the Daily Mail reports.

🚨WE CAUGHT HIM! Watch what happened when @ezralevant and I spotted Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, on the street in Davos today.



We finally asked him all the questions the mainstream media refuses to ask.



Full story: https://t.co/wHl204orrX



SUPPORT: https://t.co/uvbDgOk19N pic.twitter.com/c3STW8EGH3 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 18, 2023

Although TTS was listed as a potential side effect, previously identified as vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia, the case serves as the first time AstraZeneca has legally confirmed its jab can cause the condition.

The 51 complainants who lodged cases with the High Court are seeking damages estimated to be worth up to £100 million reports The Telegraph. Because of secret deals reached between vaccine makers and governments, which included protection from liability, British taxpayers will be on the hook for covering the cost of any potential payouts.

As the mainstream media reports on Canada quietly expanding the vaccine injury support program under Budget 2024, don't forget that I put it all together in a comprehensive report four days agohttps://t.co/ro6QhdW52m — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) April 24, 2024

Lawyers argue that AstraZeneca's “defective” vaccine caused the damages and asserted its efficacy is “vastly overstated.”

In a May 2023 response letter, the manufacturer's legal team said it did not “accept that TTS is caused by the vaccine at a generic level.” The company's tune changed, however, in its February submission, stating:

It is admitted that the AZ vaccine can, in very rare cases, cause TTS. The causal mechanism is not known.Further, TTS can also occur in the absence of the AZ vaccine (or any vaccine). Causation in any individual case will be a matter for expert evidence.

A connection between the jab and a newly identified illness, vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia, was established by scientists shortly after the COVID-19 vaccine rollout began in March 2021.

Kate Scott, the wife of one claimant, Jamie Scott, said she hoped AstraZeneca's admission would lead to a quicker resolution in the case. “We need an apology, fair compensation for our family and other families who have been affected. We have the truth on our side, and we are not going to give up,” she said.

Liberals splurge $10M on social media COVID-19 vaccine campaigns



Canada’s health agency spent nearly $10 million on efforts to persuade the public to receive the novel mRNA COVID-19 injections through strategic messaging and promotion.



Rebel News has learned that the Canadian… pic.twitter.com/aVq9vkdwkc — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 17, 2024

Jamie Scott suffered a blood clot and brain bleed after taking the vaccine in April 2021, being left unable to work due to suffering from a brain injury. Government data from the United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency shows at least 81 Brits have died from blood clot complications, notes the Daily Mail.

On December 30, 2020, the AstraZeneca vaccine was approved for emergency use by the British government.

By March 11, 2021, several European countries started suspending use of AstraZeneca's shot. In April 2021, the U.K. began restricting its own usage of the vaccine.

Those restrictions widened in May 2021, before the government said it would not order any more of AstraZeneca's product, instead shifting focus to mRNA alternatives like those offered by Pfizer and Moderna.