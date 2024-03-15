FBI nabs former Saskatchewan man and World Bank employee on child porn charge

LinkedIn / Matthew Norman Ballek

Matthew Norman Ballek, originally from Outlook, Saskatchewan, works for the World Bank and is a former employee of the Bank of Canada.

According to a press release from the District of Columbia United States Attorney's Office, 31-year-old Ballek was taken into custody on February 7 after being charged with the distribution of child pornography.

According to the indictment, on January 23, 2024, Ballek was caught in an undercover cyber operation for distributing three video files depicting adult males engaging in sexually explicit conduct with minors.

Ballek’s LinkedIn profile shows that at the time of his arrest, he was in Washington, D. C., and had been working for the last two years as a financial risk specialist for The World Bank.

Ballek's LinkedIn profile also states that he worked for the Bank of Canada for five years as a senior financial specialist and was a program manager in LGBT capital markets to "empower LGBT+ talent."

Ballek's X account is currently protected.

Ballek's Threads account hints at what may sit behind the lockdown on his X account. Thirty-five weeks ago, his last post wondered, "Can I be as unhinged on here as I am on the bird app?"

However, the last post to his public Instagram account is a video of a drag queen performance from November 19, 2023, with the caption "Birthday queens."

The account shows Ballek's travels from Outlook to Brazil and Washington. One post shows Ballek kneeling, mockingly praying "for God to deliver me a boyfriend" at the Mackenzie King Estate in Gatineau, Quebec.

An X account, acting as a Tiffany Trump parody, claims to be the alter-account for Ballek.

The same account wished Prime Minister Justin Trudeau well upon yet another COVID-19 diagnosis, this time on June 13, 2022. The account also claims to have met with Trudeau in LA.

Trudeau was in LA on June 10, 2022, for the Summit of the Americas.

Sorry to hear. It was great seeing you in LA. ❤️ — Tiffany Trump ⚪️ (@tiffanytrump93) June 13, 2022

Ballek, if found guilty, faces 20 years in prison.