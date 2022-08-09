FBI raid on Trump’s Florida home was approved by judge tied to Jeffery Epstein

AP Photo/Julio Cortez & New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File

On August 8, 2022, Donald Trump’s Florida house was raided by an enormous amount of FBI agents.

This was initially announced on the former president’s social media platform, Truth Social, where Trump released a statement explaining his house was raided.

“These are dark times for our nation,” wrote Trump. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a president of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

FBI agents reportedly filed requests twice with the federal magistrate in West Palm Beach prior to the search being carried out on August 8. Both applications were registered on Monday, but don’t point to Donald Trump being the target.

The warrants were finally approved by the office, which consists of three judges: William Matthewman, Ryon McCabe and Bruce Reinhart.

After the raid occurred, it was discovered that Reinhart, one of the judges involved in the authorization process for the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, has ties with Jeffery Epstein.

Judge Rienhart, after leaving his job as a federal prosecutor in Florida, found new employment representing Jeffery Epstein’s employees.

“Reinhart was elevated to magistrate judge in March 2018 after 10 years in private practice,” as reported by the New York Post. Reinhart told the Miami Herald that he represented Epstein’s pilots, his “Yugoslavian sex slave” named Nadia Marcinkova, and his scheduler, Sarah Kellen.

Reinhart’s side switching caused him to enter a pool of trouble with the Justice Department, as they accused him of violating department policies and using the intelligence he gathered to go against them in the Epstein case.

Multiple public personalities online spoke out against the fact that the individual who approved the raid defended Eipstein’s employees.

