BREAKING: Trump's Florida home raided by FBI

Posting on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated that his home in Palm Beach, Florida “is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

“These are dark times for our Nation,” wrote Trump. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

“It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, sand who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections,” he continued.

They are doing to Trump everything they falsely claimed he would do. They are the fascists; they always were. pic.twitter.com/rqqUFuaLH1 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 8, 2022

“Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries,” he added. “Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe!”

“What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States,” added Trump.

Following his remarks, Trump noted that the “political prosecution” against him “has been going on for years,” referring to the “Russia Russia Russia Scam” and the two impeachment proceedings against him.

Trump wrote: “It is political targeting at the highest level!”