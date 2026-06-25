Turning the tables on Antifa: Texas court delivers unprecedented terror convictions—featuring Andy Ngo

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: Antifa convictions, media gaslighting and the real face of political violence. With guest Andy Ngo, the conversation turns to a story that has been largely buried or spun by the mainstream media: the convictions of 16 Antifa members in Texas over their attempted attack on an ICE detention facility in Alvarado.

The phrase "domestic terrorist" is thrown around so often that it has lost much of its meaning. On the left, it has become a label slapped on conservatives, Trump supporters or anyone willing to dissent from progressive orthodoxy. January 6 was used to justify sweeping claims about extremism. The Canadian trucker convoy, one of the most peaceful mass protests in recent memory, was met with emergency powers and accusations of terrorism. Peaceful dissent suddenly becomes "terrorism" if it comes from the right.

But what about actual political violence? Organised, ideologically driven groups using intimidation, weapons and coordinated tactics to achieve political ends. That is Antifa. Once branding themselves as "anti-fascists", they have increasingly resembled the very thing they claim to oppose: violent street gangs operating across the United States, with affiliates active in Canada as well.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: The first federal Antifa terror convicts in U.S. history have been sentenced today.



The North Texas Antifa cell that carried out the July 4, 2025 shooting ambush on an ICE facility received a combined 450 years in federal prison. READ:https://t.co/XOcCFDRzIA — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 23, 2026

Now, there have finally been real consequences. In Texas, 16 Antifa militants have been convicted over a planned armed attack on a federal immigration detention facility. This was not a protest that got out of hand. Prosecutors described a coordinated operation involving black bloc tactics, encrypted Signal chats, firearms, explosives and tactical training. The charges included attempted murder and providing material support for terrorism. By any reasonable standard, this is domestic terrorism.

So where was the wall-to-wall outrage from the mainstream press? It was nowhere to be found. Outlets such as The Guardian and The New York Times downplayed the case, framing those involved as activists or protesters rather than political extremists. When Proud Boys or Trump supporters appear in court, the coverage is relentless. When Antifa members are convicted on terrorism-related charges, the story is minimised or ignored.

There is another detail the media has largely overlooked. These convictions were secured in Texas state court, not federal court. That means a future Democrat president cannot simply erase the sentences with the stroke of a pardon pen. These are lasting consequences that cannot be undone by political calculations in Washington.

The contrast could not be clearer. Violence from the left is too often minimised, excused or sanitised. Violence associated with the right is used to justify crackdowns on political dissent. But in Texas, the courts reached a different conclusion. They treated Antifa not as misunderstood activists, but as what prosecutors argued they were: domestic terrorists.

Guest: Andy Ngo, independent journalist, author of Unmasked: Inside Antifa's Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy, and publisher of the Ngo Comment Substack, discussing his exclusive reporting on the sentencing of 16 North Texas Antifa members to a combined 450 years in federal prison and what the case reveals about political violence and media double standards.