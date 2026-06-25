Vaccine-injured woman seeking justice through proposed class-action lawsuit
Carrie Sakamoto's life changed after receiving a COVID vaccine, and now she's trying to fight for anyone else who was injured by pursuing a class-action lawsuit against the federal and provincial governments.
I was able to travel to Calgary for the certification motion hearings in Carrie Sakamoto’s proposed class-action lawsuit against the government of Canada and Alberta.
It was a long four days in court, often hard to sit through and difficult to listen to counsel for both governments defending mandates and deflecting blame for the policies implemented during the ‘pandemic’, with counsel for the Canadian government also stating that the pandemic was over and it was time to move on!
Like so many, however, Carrie and her family cannot simply move on. Their lives have been irreparably changed. The family were forced to sell their farm and have had to learn how to live with Carrie’s injuries and navigate family life in efforts to return to some semblance of normalcy.
I give Carrie credit. It was difficult at times to swallow the dismissiveness of the government counsel, but she did it with poise and grace.
Of course, the government subsidized media were nowhere to be seen, despite headquarters for one of them located right across the street from the courthouse.
While this case is not overly dramatic or sensational, it is an important step for all Canadians who have suffered adverse events as a result of getting vaccinated.
Tamara Lich
After becoming a central figure in the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa, Tamara Lich emerged as one of the most recognizable voices challenging Canada's pandemic response. As the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, Lich found herself at the centre of a national debate over civil liberties and government power. She is also the author of the bestselling book Hold The Line: My Story From The Heart of The Freedom Convoy. Now reporting for Rebel News, she covers politics, government actions, and grassroots movements across Canada.https://www.theconvoybook.com/