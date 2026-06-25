Stop Islamic domination! Mosques shouldn't be playing prayers over loudspeakers

Every Friday, a government-approved Islamic call to prayer is now being broadcast over downtown Regina. Some people have tried to dismiss concerns about this as nothing more than a complaint about noise.

They're wrong.

This isn't simply about noise pollution. It's about changing the character of our shared public spaces without public debate and placing an explicitly religious message at the centre of civic life.

A source tells Rebel News that this permit was approved by Regina police without ever being brought before Regina city council for public discussion.

That should concern every Canadian, regardless of their faith. This isn't like an innocuous church bell.

Church bells are tones. They function much like a clock tower, marking the passage of time or calling a congregation together without conveying a specific theological message to everyone within earshot.

The Adhan is something entirely different. It is a spoken religious proclamation: "Allah is the Greatest," "I bear witness that there is no god but Allah," "I bear witness that Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah."

This is not merely a sound in the background of city life. It is an explicit religious and ideological message being amplified over an entire downtown core.

For many Canadians, this raises a much larger question: should governments be facilitating the projection of a particular religion's message into our common civic spaces?

Canada has long embraced freedom of religion. Every Canadian should be free to worship, pray, and practice their faith in peace. But freedom of religion is not the same thing as religious domination.

No religion should expect the public square to conform to its practices, and no faith should enjoy special privileges that allow it to reshape our common spaces without public consent.

Many Canadians also see this as part of a broader trend of increasingly visible Islamic claims over public spaces, whether through amplified calls to prayer or organized prayers in streets and public squares rather than in houses of worship.

Hate fest back in Montreal, featuring Islamic street prayer



Activists from Montreal4Palestine returned to the city's streets following a short hiatus after a controversial May 24 rally drew backlash from even those who normally support the radical activist group.



After weeks of… pic.twitter.com/E6TUAsbML9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 21, 2026

You may agree with those concerns, or you may not. But Canadians have every right to discuss them. At the same time, residents who object to this decision are now being met with police warnings about hate crimes and increased monitoring of online commentary.

The effect is chilling.

Many Canadians will reasonably wonder whether they can even voice their opposition without attracting police attention.



Let's be clear. Criticizing a government decision is not a hate crime. Questioning a permit is not a hate crime. Saying, "I don't want religious messages blasted over my downtown," is not a hate crime.

Free citizens have the right to object to decisions made in their name, using public authority, and affecting their communities. That's not hate. That's democracy.

If government agencies can authorize this in Regina without public consultation, they can do it anywhere. Today it's Regina. Tomorrow it could be your city.

That's why we're launching StopIslamicDomination.com. sign the petition and fund out independent journalism.

Because our shared civic spaces belong to everyone, and Canadians deserve a voice before they are fundamentally changed.