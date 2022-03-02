FDA dumps 55,000 pages of Pfizer safety data per judge's order

The Canadian Press / ﻿Nathan Denette﻿

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) attempted to delay the release of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine safety data for 75 years despite approving the injection after only 108 days of safety review on December 11th, 2020.

The FDA originally said that they were prepared to release 500 pages per month in a response to the Freedom of Information (FOI) request filed on behalf of Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency (PHMPT) requesting the safety data.

Instead, in early January 2022, Federal Judge Mark Pittman ordered them to release 55,000 pages per month. They released 12,000 pages by the end of January.

Since then, PHMPT has posted all of the documents to their website. The latest drop happened on March 1st 2022 and shows alarming statistics.

One of the members of PHMPT, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, tweeted a link to the documents and noted that an analysis would be coming soon. A few hours later, he again tweeted this time noting that oncologists will be busy in the coming years.

In a massive drop of the Clinical Overview, Table 59 shows the percentage of subjects reporting at least one adverse event following dose one, dose two and the control group (i.e. placebo). This table shows that the vaccinated suffered fever, chills and pain 13 times more than the placebo group.

In another document, the APPENDIX: List of Adverse Events of Special Interest (AESI) totals over eight pages in length. It’s a monstrosity of a list but a search for “death” yields neonatal death and sudden unexplained death.

I have reached out to PHMPT for an interview to discuss further analysis.