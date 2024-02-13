WATCH: Federal Court livestreams Rebel News lawsuit against David Lametti

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Great news. The Federal Court of Canada has decided that our lawsuit against Trudeau’s disgraced former justice minister, David Lametti, is important enough to the public interest that the entire hearing will be livestreamed through the court’s Zoom account.

Today is a critical day — we are asking a judge to issue an immediate injunction to stop Lametti from destroying his records as justice minister, something we caught him doing when he started deleting his Twitter account.

It is against the law for politicians to destroy public archives, which include his ministerial communications. He’s obviously hiding his tracks.

It starts at 11 a.m. MT, 1 p.m. ET, so there’s no time to waste!

There are three potential outcomes:

The court could order Lametti to preserve his Twitter account. That’s the best outcome.

The court could accept a “promise” from Lametti to transfer his filed to civil servants for proper handling. That’s not great, because those bureaucrats work for Trudeau.

Or the court could decide to do nothing, and just let Lametti get away with it again.

We’ll see. Please watch along with me at 1 p.m. ET this afternoon! I’ll be live tweeting the proceedings on my Twitter account, and we’ll have updates at www.StopTheCoverUp.com.

Our lawyer is the great Chad Williamson, who has just smoked the Liberals for us again and again — including beating Steven Guilbeault.

Follow along with updates below:

This is relevant because Lametti's tweets, as justice minister, are protected records under the law. He had no legal right to do so.



And he did so days after losing the Federal Court ruling that declared the invocation of he Emergencies Act illegal. He's hiding his tracks. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 13, 2024

The Zoom call has been turned on! I see the court registrar and two of Lametti's lawyers. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 13, 2024

Unbelievable -- our lawsuit against David Lametti is being heard by the most senior judge in the Federal Court system, the chief justice himself: https://t.co/5fXapeDnjj — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 13, 2024

Nicol says he needs about half an hour, and so does Lametti's lawyer. So we'll probably be here for 90 minutes total. Judge calls on our guy, Scott Nicol, to start. He says our other lawyer Chad Williamson may add remarks, too. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 13, 2024

Scott says by clicking "delete", Lametti started a 30-day countdown to permanent deletion of his Twitter account. It was in a "destruction pipeline". — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 13, 2024

Scott says all we need is for the court to order Lametti to "leave the data alone". Not to do anything, but rather to not do anything.



"All we've been asking for is relief related to the X account alone." — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 13, 2024

Scott: even though the account is reactivated, we have no idea if any other changes or deletions are being made (because there is nothing stopping it.) — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 13, 2024