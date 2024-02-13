WATCH: Federal Court livestreams Rebel News lawsuit against David Lametti

Tune in live as Rebel News tries to prevent former justice minister David Lametti from potentially deleting records relating to the Liberals' invocation of the Emergencies Act.

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick
Great news. The Federal Court of Canada has decided that our lawsuit against Trudeau’s disgraced former justice minister, David Lametti, is important enough to the public interest that the entire hearing will be livestreamed through the court’s Zoom account.

Today is a critical day — we are asking a judge to issue an immediate injunction to stop Lametti from destroying his records as justice minister, something we caught him doing when he started deleting his Twitter account.

It is against the law for politicians to destroy public archives, which include his ministerial communications. He’s obviously hiding his tracks.

Click here or go to www.StopTheCoverUp.com to sign up for the court’s Zoom link to watch the trial.

It starts at 11 a.m. MT, 1 p.m. ET, so there’s no time to waste!

There are three potential outcomes:

  1. The court could order Lametti to preserve his Twitter account. That’s the best outcome.
  2. The court could accept a “promise” from Lametti to transfer his filed to civil servants for proper handling. That’s not great, because those bureaucrats work for Trudeau.
  3. Or the court could decide to do nothing, and just let Lametti get away with it again.

We’ll see. Please watch along with me at 1 p.m. ET this afternoon! I’ll be live tweeting the proceedings on my Twitter account, and we’ll have updates at www.StopTheCoverUp.com.

Our lawyer is the great Chad Williamson, who has just smoked the Liberals for us again and again — including beating Steven Guilbeault. 

If you like Chad’s work in court today, please help me pay his bill. We’re going to be up against at least a half dozen Trudeau lawyers paid for with your tax dollars. Help David beat Goliath — please click here to help.

Follow along with updates below:

