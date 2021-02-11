Federal exec hosts upscale luncheon despite New Brunswick's lockdown orders

Major Drilling

The president of the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) hosted a luncheon for five "stakeholders" at an upscale restaurant in New Brunswick while the province was under a Mandatory Order prohibiting "informal gatherings."

Francis McGuire, the $226,000-per year president of ACOA, was first appointed in 2017 by Trudeau's Liberal cabinet.

According to Blacklock's Reporter,

Expense records indicate McGuire last November 5 hosted a “lunch meeting with stakeholders” at Braxton’s Restaurant in St. Andrews, New Brunswick. The restaurant charges $12 for soup of the day, $19 for a hamburger and $39 for scallops. McGuire billed $169 for the luncheon. The Agency yesterday would not say if the charge was for his own meal or the entire tab for five guests, whether liquor was served, or why the luncheon was necessary.

Furthermore, Blacklock's notes that McGuire has billed $5,616 in travel expenses since the start of the pandemic last year, including trips to Ottawa and trips around the Maritimes to Saint John, Halifax, Lunenburg, Charlottetown and Summerside.

Braxton's Restaurant is located in the Algonquin Resort, near the American border.