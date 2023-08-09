Feds give nearly $1 million to 'LGBTQ charity' that hosted a 'fetish' and 'BDSM' webinar
As first reported by True North, Quadrangle held a seminar series, '(Un)Covered: Sex at The Kitchen Table,' which featured a webinar on 'Kink, BDSM and Fetishes.' They present themselves as an 'all ages' group for members as young as 16.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s gender equality minister provided two LGBTQ organizations with considerable funding, despite one such group hosting a past seminar on ‘fetish’ and ‘BDSM kinks.’
On Friday, Marci Ien praised the charity Quadrangle for its “vital work” in creating a more inclusive Canada. She provided them with a portion of the $867,162 funding this year.
“Supporting organizations like Quadrangle ensures that Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+ communities, and all marginalized groups have a strong voice and the resources they need. It’s about building a safer, more equitable, and inclusive Canada,” she said.
“Everyone is welcome at Quadrangle regardless of race, ethnicity, age, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, disability, economic status and other diverse backgrounds,” reads the organization’s value statement.
Quadrangle is on a mission to establish Newfoundland and Labrador as an inclusive, welcoming community for everyone, regardless of background.— Marci Ien (@MarciIen) August 4, 2023
We met the team, explored their revamped space, and chatted about their vital work in creating a more inclusive St. John’s. pic.twitter.com/q0taiZg7QE
As first reported by True North, the organization held a seminar series, “(Un)Covered: Sex at The Kitchen Table”, which featured a February 6, 2021, webinar devoted to “Kink, BDSM and Fetishes.”
Of the grotesque topics tabled, participants discussed urinating on others in a sexual setting and “rope play” during sexual intercourse.
Quadrangle presents itself as an “all ages” group for members as young as 16.
“There’s a lot of things in kink that don’t involve pain. Examples might be water sports or things that use people’s pee as a sexual object,” said participant Nic Kuzmochka, who prioritized dialogue on safe sex.
“If you’re doing anything with rope, bring your own or inspect theirs, which links back to the research aspect,” he said.
The Liberal government is giving hundreds of thousands in taxpayer funding to BDSM/fetish organizations.— Cosmin Dzsurdzsa 🇷🇴 (@cosminDZS) August 8, 2023
Quadrangle got money from @GovCanHealth to partner for this seminar where they advocate peeing on people, "trampling" and "rope play."
I wish I was joking.
MORE BELOW https://t.co/7Zhwck79zu pic.twitter.com/SvQojGxDeQ
On using a dildo, Kuzmochka advised participants to ensure “that’s something that you can take” before engaging with their partner.
One of the participants pivoted the conversation on safety, “trampling” their partner with rope.
“With rope, [knowing] nerve endings and where nerves are exposed in your body and where rope shouldn’t be cutting into them is important,” replied Ask Spirest.
“You [also] need to know where your organs are, where organs are exposed and where you shouldn’t be stepping too hard or hitting too hard.”
In 2019 and 2020, government funding in both years was below $2,000. In 2021, that shot up to $150,000, probably transforming the organization overnight. It's a lot of money.https://t.co/A5eb1LXXYg pic.twitter.com/uRb1q0dNhd— Jamie Sarkonak (@sarkonakj) August 8, 2023
Quadrangle received considerable funds from the Government of Canada LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund in recent years, including $130,000 in 2022 and $213,456 in 2021.
They also received $6,944 from Employment and Social Development Canada last year.
According to National Post columnist Jamie Sarkonak, the charity’s revenue grew “exponentially” since 2019, jumping from $2,257 to $41,483 the following year and $213,456 in 2021. The federal government provided 68.63% of its funding for 2021.
- By Tamara Ugolini
