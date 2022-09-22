Feds say they don't track if foreign aid goes to terror groups

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

“The level of detail of the information requested is not systematically tracked in a centralized database,” wrote Global Affairs in a response to an inquiry of the ministry posed by Conservative MP Michael Barrett.

The government, however, has been able to track the financial data of Canadians who supported the peaceful, anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protests, readily turning over their financial data to banks and insurance companies to freeze their assets as part of the invocation of the Emergencies Act.

Barrett asked for details about how Global Affairs vets potential recipients of Canada's foreign aid spending before the funds are doled out, including searching Public Safety Canada's terrorist entity list. Barrett also inquired about the potential denial of ending funding to recipients based on terrorism ties since Trudeau took office.

Global Affairs did not answer the inquiry, but instead admitted to not maintaining the data to answer accurately.

The Trudeau government has thrown Canadian money at terror-linked organizations in the past.

In 2016, as reported by Candice Malcolm in the Toronto Sun: