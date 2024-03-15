Female athletes sue NCAA over policies allowing men in women's sports

A group of over a dozen female athletes, led by former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, filed a federal lawsuit against the NCAA on Thursday, challenging the organization's policies that permit transgender women (biological males) to compete in women's sports.

The plaintiffs argue that the NCAA's stance violates Title IX, the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, and infringes upon their right to privacy. Gaines, who was forced to compete against and share a locker room with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas at the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Championships, says she and other female athletes have lost opportunities and endured discomfort due to these policies.

"The NCAA has simultaneously imposed a radical anti-woman agenda on college sports, reinterpreting Title IX to define women as a testosterone level, permitting men to compete on women's teams, and destroying female safe spaces in women's locker rooms," the lawsuit states, accusing the NCAA of subjecting women to "a loss of their constitutional right to bodily privacy."

🚨it's official!🚨



I'm suing the NCAA along with 15 other collegiate athletes who have lost out on titles, records, & roster spots to men posing as women



The NCAA continues to explicitly violate the federal civil rights law of Title IX. About time someone did something about… — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) March 14, 2024