Film 'Lady of Heaven' dropped in cinemas due to 'blasphemy' protests

The film 'The Lady of Heaven' follows the life story of Lady Fatima, the daughter of the Prophet Mohammed, which intertwines with the story of a young Iraqi orphan in the modern day.

According to the writer Sheikh Al-Habib, he has insisted that the film "would have to be 100% historically accurate and in accordance with the Muslim faith.”

“The team took great pains to not show a holy person represented by a human. It meant no actor could actually play the role of Lady Fatima or her father the Prophet Mohammed," he stated.

Protests have sparked however across England where various Muslim mobs have protested outside of cinemas demanding for the film to be pulled. Various cinemas have pandered to the protesters.

According to the Telegraph and Argus, speaking to the crowd through a megaphone, one man said: “We are very offended. We have a right not to be insulted. You talk about freedom of speech but where does your freedom of speech go when it goes to criticising your policies when it goes to making a critical analysis of your version of history.”

A video emerged on Twitter, where the manager of a cinema in Sheffield has come out and said - "I am the manager of this cinema, and I am just confirming that this film is cancelled tonight and the rest of this week, and we will not be showing this film again."

Protesters began shouting "Allah Akbar" in celebration.

This is reportedly the manager of a cinema in Sheffield addressing a theocratic mob protesting at the screening of a "blasphemous" film (The Lady of Heaven). Thoroughly depressing to see him capitulate to their demands and confirm the film has been binned. pic.twitter.com/eKMEPjG3ED — Paul Embery (@PaulEmbery) June 6, 2022

The film has been banned in various countries such as Pakistan, Iran and Egypt.

IMAGE - SOURCE