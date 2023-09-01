Florida pastor escorted from school board meeting after attempting to read explicit content from children's book

John K. Amanchukwu Sr.

A Florida pastor was escorted out of an Indian River County School Board meeting on Monday after attempting to read pornographic content from the book, '13 Reasons Why' by Jay Asher, which is accessible to students.

Pastor John K. Amanchukwu Sr. was one of approximately 30 parents in attendance and was interrupted by the board after uttering just one sentence from the book.

“As if letting him finger me was going to cure all my problems,” The pastor began reading, which led a board member to raise their voice down the microphone to say, “Sir, I’ll stop you there.”

As Amanchukwu tried to proceed with his reading, his microphone was disabled and security was summoned.

GRAPHIC: A citizen read from a pornographic book available to students in @IRCSchools and was SHUT DOWN by the board then REMOVED by security.



Too graphic for the board to hear but perfectly ok for middle schoolers!



Make it make sense pic.twitter.com/Zof0JuJgcU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 29, 2023

According to Fox News, additional parents at the meeting were also interrupted while reading excerpts from various books, all of which are accessible to students.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis instituted a rule earlier in the year stating that parents “shall have the right to read passages from any material that is subject to an objection.”

The rule also stipulates that if parents are hindered from presenting their objections, the contentious materials must be promptly withdrawn and ceased from being used in the school.

BREAKING: Florida school voted to remove dozens of pornographic books after parents read from these books out loud and one was even escorted out by security. Huge W https://t.co/0ltfLD47Y5 pic.twitter.com/np52UoPUJq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 1, 2023

Jacqueline Rosario, a member of the Indian River County School Board, told Fox News that she was the sole board member who voted to eliminate the books last year. She added that prior to the enactment of the new rule, other board members had disregarded laws concerning pornographic, obscene, or sexually explicit content, allowing the books to remain accessible in school libraries.

“The difference now is, HB 1069 has allowed parents to read explicit books at board meetings. And if they get shut down, then the book is immediately removed. This is a good thing,” Rosario stated.

“It is the litmus test for acceptable age appropriate and standards driven library books. If you can’t read them at a board meeting, then you can’t have them in our schools. All that is needed now is for a “passage” to be read and the book can be removed immediately,” she added.

Rosario continued: