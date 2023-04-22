Florida town cancels Pride parade after Gov. DeSantis bans drag shows for children

Tamara Lich, the woman at the heart of the trucker convoy speaks out in her new book "Hold The Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy."

Officials in a southeastern Florida town have canceled a gay pride parade and imposed age restrictions on other pride events, allowing only those aged 21 and above to attend, in anticipation of a new law from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis aiming to keep children away from drag shows.

The Pride Alliance of the Treasure Coast, a Florida-based LGBTQ+ organization, announced that after several discussions with Port St. Lucie officials, this weekend's Pridefest would be limited to attendees aged 21 and older, as reported by WFLA.

The decision was made in response to the likelihood that Governor Ron DeSantis would sign a bill prohibiting children from attending adult-oriented performances, including drag shows.

In a Facebook post, the Pride Alliance of the Treasure Coast expressed its disappointment with the decision, stating, "After multiple meetings with city officials, it is with a heavy heart that Pride Alliance of the Treasure Coast has to announce that this weekend’s Pridefest will now be a 21 and older event."

The group also regretfully announced the cancellation of their pride parade plans, attributing the decision to the current political climate and the anticipated passage of the bill.

The Florida House recently sent a bill to Governor DeSantis that seeks to ban children from attending adult-oriented performances. According to WFLA, the bill defines "adult live performances" as any presentation performed before a live audience that, in whole or in part, depicts or simulates nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, specific sexual activities, lewd conduct, or the lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts.

The decision to cancel the pride parade and restrict other pride events has been met with disappointment and concern from the LGBTQ+ community, as they say it highlights the ongoing challenges they face in promoting inclusivity and celebrating diversity.