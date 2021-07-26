Former White House physician: Biden’s mental state is “national security issue at this point”

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician who served under both Presidents Obama and Trump, blasted President Joe Biden on social media over the weekend following a clip in which the president referenced a fringe conspiracy theory unsolicited, leaving many puzzled.

Jackson, now a Congressman for Texas’ 13th district, tweeted a video clip of Biden from last week, who seemingly out of nowhere referenced the debunked QAnon conspiracy theory that Democrats suck the blood out of kids, after a reporter asked him a question about whether some Democrats support the far-left “defund the police” movement.

“I’m the Democratic Party; I am president. So is the Speaker of the House and so is the Majority Leader,” Biden claimed. “We are not defunding the police.”

“Okay,” a reporter responded. “And are there people who — in the Democratic Party, who want to defund the police?”

“Are there people in the Republican Party who think we’re sucking the blood out of kids?” Biden responded.

“Our cities are EXPLODING with drugs & violence because of Democrat ‘defund the police’ policies and the GREAT UNITER Joe Biden deflects to talk about ‘sucking blood out of kids,'” Jackson tweeted. “He’s completely LOST it! Needs a cognitive exam NOW!”

Jackson also responded to another video released last week, which showed the President struggling to form complete sentences during CNN’s town hall, saying that “something’s going on here,” and the situation was a threat to national security.

“And I’ve been saying that it’s only going to get worse, and guess what? We’re watching that happen right before our eyes right now,” Jackson said. “And I’m at the point right now where I went from telling people, we should be concerned about what might potentially be going on, to now saying, hey, what is happening right now?”

“Where are the people in our academic medicine that were out there calling for President Trump to have a cognitive test? Where are these people?” Jackson continued. “There’s something seriously going on with this man right now. And you know, I think that he’s either gonna, he’s either gonna resign, they’re going to convince him to resign from office at some point in the near future for medical issues, or they’re going to have to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of this man right now. There’s some serious stuff going on right now.”

Jackson said that members of Biden’s cabinet are likely looking at Biden and wondering if he is able to effectively carry out his duties as President of the United States. Jackson added that “this is a national security issue at this point … it really is.”