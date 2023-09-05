Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial set to begin

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By Ezra Levant Support Tamara's Legal Defense The Democracy Fund, a Canadian charity, is supporting Tamara Lich by crowdfunding her legal bills. The cost of expert legal representation is $300,000, which Tamara, an ordinary mom and grandma from Medicine Hat, Alberta, cannot afford. But we have a secret weapon: Lawrence Greenspon, one of Ottawa's top lawyers, is on Tamara's side. Lawrence is accustomed to handling complex and serious cases, but his team is expensive — and they are worth every penny. If you can, please chip in to help cover Tamara's legal fees. HELP TAMARA

Tamara Lich's trial begins today. Lich is being charged with mischief, obstructing police and counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation in relation to her role as one of the Freedom Convoy's primary organizers.

For those needing a refresher, the Freedom Convoy was easily one of the largest human rights and civil liberties demonstrations in modern history. Tens of thousands of Canadians protested on and around Parliament Hill in opposition to mRNA injection mandates and restrictions on their freedoms imposed upon them within the framework of “public health”. The demonstration attracted Canadians from across the country.

Rather than speaking with protesters opposed to the federal government's draconian abuses marketed as "public health" responses to COVID-19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked martial law in response to the Freedom Convoy via the Emergencies Act.

Lich was held in jail for 49 days after her arrest in February of last year. The Crown stated that she is facing up to ten years behind bars if found guilty of the charges against her.

Rebel News will continue here what it did with its reporting on the Freedom Convoy — deliver accurate on-the-ground information to our astute audience, unlike "mainstream media" propagandists. We'll be here every day of the trial relaying what's important and speaking with persons of interest.

To keep up-to-date with all of our reporting from Tamara Lich's trial, visit TamaraTrial.com.