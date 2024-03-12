Freedom rallies warn Canadians of dystopian future under the WHO pandemic treaty

Facebook/ James Davison

From coast to coast, Canadians in 11 cities warned their fellow countrymen about the dystopian fallout that could result if the World Health Organization (WHO) passes its pandemic treaty.

On March 9, the Stand United freedom movement rallied against the WHO’s Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness, and Response Accord ahead of a pending May vote that could undermine Canada’s sovereignty.

According to the group’s founder, James Davison, the treaty would bring to light the abusive government policies that eroded Charter freedoms during the COVID pandemic.

The final version of the treaty is expected to be presented at the World Health Assembly in May, outlining a unified, legally binding approach to handling future pandemics.

“The World Health Assembly decision establishing the [Intergovernmental Negotiating Body] and its work on this new international accord stressed that WHO’s member states, who will be working in their sovereign capacity, should guide their efforts by the principle of solidarity with all people and countries, and that the accord should frame practical actions to deal with both causes and consequences of pandemics and other health emergencies,” it reads.

"The governance of the WHO has become a dictatorship."



Former World Health Organisation scientist, Dr Astrid Stuckleberger, speaks out against the Pandemic Treaty.



In partnership with the European Union (EU), the global agency hopes to launch a compulsory 'vaccine passport' for the citizenry of all member states who sign on to the treaty.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus believes a legally binding treaty will serve as its "collective legacy for future generations," threatening non-compliant actors with sanctions.

According to David Bell, a public health physician and former WHO epidemic policy specialist, the global agency wants to implement a “centralized, vaccine-and-medication-based response … in terms of controlling populations.”

“They get to decide what is a health emergency, and they are putting in place a surveillance mechanism that will ensure that there are potential emergencies to declare,” he said.

Francis Boyle, professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law, warned the WHO treaty could jeopardize how nations govern their people.

Should the treaty pass, “Tedros or his successor will be able to issue orders that will go all the way down the pipe to your primary care physicians,” said Boyle.

Thus, more Charter infringements could become reality should Parliament agree to the final draft of the treaty, Davison said.

“If you value your human rights and your liberties, your freedom to move, to come and go as you like, a non-elected governing organization having the authority over our own government is a real risk to our security, our prosperity and the future of the country in general,” he told The Epoch Times in Vancouver.

Last December, Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis expressed her opposition to the treaty in a letter she penned to Health Minister Mark Holland.

In a leaked draft of proposed amendments last February, Canada submitted limits to accessing medical technologies and intellectual property and permitting pharmaceutical companies to withhold technology transfer at their whim.

Lewis contends they "are not valid and effective" without the House and Senate first ratifying them, urging greater transparency from the Trudeau Liberals.

WHO director Tedros addresses the "litany of lies" and conspiracy theories surrounding Disease X and the WHO's new global pandemic treaty.



“That’s the theme going on across Canada,” said Davison. “It’s a really important time for Canadians to get passionate about remaining a sovereign country … for future generations to come,” he added.

At the time Canada agreed to the amendments, the WHO announced a budget increase of $6.83 billion for the 2024/2025 fiscal year.

Meanwhile, efforts to fundraise their efforts before "the next pandemic strikes" have intensified, amid calls to finalize the pandemic treaty, reported the Counter Signal.

In 2021, the Trudeau Liberals gave the UN Agency $86 million, according to Global Affairs in response to an order paper question posed by Conservative MP Shuvaloy Majumdar.

Taxpayers will contribute an additional $175.3 million, including $50 million for the WHO's Pandemic Fund to foster "emergency communications and management."

The decision-making body of the World Health Organization has been pushing through amendments to legally binding international health regulations since the COVID-19 pandemic. Controversy surrounding the adoption process hints at a conspiracy to violate due process.