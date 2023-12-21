The Trudeau government gave $86 million to the WHO in 2021

By Tamara Ugolini Expose The WHO The World Health Organization (WHO) is attempting a global coup by amending existing international law. Sign our petition to stop the WHO amendments. Expose The WHO

The amount of Canadian tax dollars sent to the United Nations Agency, accused of covering up China's role in the coronavirus pandemic, includes a $4 million top-up from the previous year.

These numbers were divulged by Global Affairs as part of a response to an order paper question posed by Conservative MP Shuvaloy Majumdar.

The increase in funding comes after The World Health Organization (WHO) went from dismissing the theory that the pandemic virus leaked from a military lab in Wuhan, China, to making a total U-turn on the virus's origins.

Coronavirus isn't the only thing the WHO got wrong.

The World Health Organization (WHO), headed by Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has accused the Israeli Defence Forces of destroying a hospital. He also called for a cease-fire between Israel and the terror group Hamas, while 220 hostages are still being held.

What the director of @WHO left out: Kamal Adwan Hospital was being used by Hamas as a terror base. In the last week, 90 terrorists were detained in the hospital, including some who participated in the Oct 7 massacre, and the IDF seized weapons hidden throughout the hospital. https://t.co/ostO4gsjJa — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) December 18, 2023

Tedros failed to mention the hospital was used by Hamas as a weapons cache, and 90 terrorists were inside the hospital.

IDF and ISA forces apprehended dozens of terrorists in the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza.



Over 70 terrorists came out of the hospital with weapons in hand. The terrorists were transferred to field interrogators for further questioning.



This is what dismantling Hamas looks like. pic.twitter.com/OQi7jjGqTg — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 14, 2023

The Liberals aren't the only people constantly rewarded for being bad at their jobs.