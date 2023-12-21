The Trudeau government gave $86 million to the WHO in 2021

The increase in funding comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) shifted its stance from dismissing the theory that the pandemic virus leaked from a military lab in Wuhan, China, to making a total U-turn on the virus's origins.

The amount of Canadian tax dollars sent to the United Nations Agency, accused of covering up China's role in the coronavirus pandemic, includes a $4 million top-up from the previous year.

These numbers were divulged by Global Affairs as part of a response to an order paper question posed by Conservative MP Shuvaloy Majumdar.

Coronavirus isn't the only thing the WHO got wrong.

The World Health Organization (WHO), headed by Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has accused the Israeli Defence Forces of destroying a hospital. He also called for a cease-fire between Israel and the terror group Hamas, while 220 hostages are still being held. 

Tedros failed to mention the hospital was used by Hamas as a weapons cache, and 90 terrorists were inside the hospital.

The Liberals aren't the only people constantly rewarded for being bad at their jobs.

