Trump comments on reports that anti-Israel protests are funded by Biden donors

Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP

Former President Donald Trump, speaking outside the courtroom during his New York criminal trial on Monday, commented on the recent anti-Israel protests across the country, asserting that they have been partially funded by donors to President Joe Biden.

Trump's remarks followed a Politico report released on Sunday, which indicated that leftist donors, including prominent figures like George Soros, Bill and Melinda Gates, David Rockefeller Jr., and the Pritzker family, were providing financial support to activist groups such as Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow.

"It also came out that the protesters, many of the protesters, are backed by Biden's donors," Trump stated. "OK, are you listening Israel? I hope you're listening Israel. I hope you're getting smart. But they are backed by Biden's donors, that's where the money's coming from. And I'm not surprised at all."

The report revealed that Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow, both responsible for organizing protests at universities like Columbia, receive support from the Tides Foundation, which is funded by Soros and Gates. The foundation also receives money from the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, directed by a board that includes David Rockefeller Jr., as well as from Nick Pritzker, a wealthy entrepreneur and heir to the Hyatt Hotel empire, and his wife Susan.

Trump also addressed the news that Columbia University would be canceling its main commencement ceremony, stating, "that shouldn't happen."

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Columbia just canceled their commencement...That shouldn't happen. It also just came out that many of the protesters are backed by BIDEN’S DONORS. pic.twitter.com/6vCXRbK96x — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 6, 2024

On Sunday, the former president took to Truth Social to blame Biden for the unrest that has rocked American campuses in recent weeks. "The primary reason for all of these terrible protests is Crooked Joe Biden. He is unable to talk, unable to reason, unable to put two simple sentences together, unable to even climb 3 steps to a helicopter, or the main stairs to Air Force One. In other words, his mind and body are shot," Trump wrote.

He continued, "Now we have the protests, and Crooked Joe Biden doesn't know what to do — Next will be World War Three, and everything else! We are a Nation in Serious Decline, a Failing Nation, but we will not be a Failing Nation much longer. Four years ago we were a GREAT NATION, AND WE WILL SOON BE A GREAT NATION AGAIN!!! MAGA2024."