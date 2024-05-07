NY Gov. Hochul faces backlash over remarks about black children's tech illiteracy

Republicans also voiced criticism. Former GOP congressman Lee Zeldin, Hochul's opponent in 2022, shared a post calling the remarks evidence of Democrats' racism. Sen. Ted Cruz questioned why "white liberals think so little of African-Americans."

Why do white liberals think so little of African-Americans? https://t.co/o5nC5gcwc8 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 7, 2024

Amid the fierce backlash, Hochul later released a statement expressing regret. "I misspoke and I regret it," she said, claiming the real issue is lack of access to technology rather than knowledge.