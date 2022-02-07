French prez candidate Eric Zemmour on migrants: I have duty to the French people, not to ‘the whole world’

AP Photo/Michel Spingler

By Mocha Bezirgan Convoy Reports We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. TAKE ACTION E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour is incredibly outspoken in his push for a pro-French nationalist-conservative position, stating in a recent debate that he is not running to be the “Santa Claus of humankind,” when asked how many refugees he thinks France should accept.

The veteran journalist and intellectual was asked what the criteria would be for migrants and refugees to obtain asylum in the country, to which he responded by saying the migrant should make the appeal in his own country, and that if he entered France without a permit, he should be arrested and deported.

The debate moderator then asked Zemmour what type of person France should accept as an asylum seeker, to which he replied, “Originally, the right of asylum is for freedom fighters like Victor Hugo, Solzhenitsyn, etc.,” suggesting that they ought to be academics or intellectuals, or at least be capable of contributing to the French intelligentsia in some way, per Paul Joseph Watson on Summit News.

“That’s not a lot,” replied the moderator.

“Exactly, we will stop there,” replied Zemmour, summing up his argument.

Zemmour then pointed to Japan, which only accepts a small number of refugees every year, noting that if he was in charge, he would bring France back to 1950s numbers, when France only accepted roughly 300 refugees a year.

Asked if he would take in persecuted Afghan women fleeing the Taliban, Zemmour replied, “Afghan women are not freedom fighters. I do not accept them.”

“I’m not the Santa Claus of humankind,” he declared.

"I am not the Santa Claus of humankind" pic.twitter.com/4t5MUAPGT7 — Zemmour Translation (@Zemmourtranslat) February 5, 2022

“Individuals belong to peoples, they have histories, cultures, I am neither here to give moral lessons to 7 billion men, nor to welcome all the misery and all the misfortunes of the world — I close, it’s over,” said Zemmour.

When the hosts tried to propose a hypothetical migrant who had saved a child from a burning building, Zemmour shot down the argument and stated he would simply deport the man.

“I have a duty of humanity to the French people, I have no duty of humanity towards the whole world,” said Zemmour. “I am here to save the French people and France, I’m not here to save the world.”