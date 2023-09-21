Fulton County DA's office identifies MAGA lawyer L. Lin Wood as witness in Trump criminal investigation

AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

L. Lin Wood, a high-profile lawyer who previously championed former President Donald Trump's claims of election fraud in 2020, has been named as a prosecution witness in a Georgia criminal case targeting Trump and 18 others. The information was disclosed in a court filing by the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Wood, who stepped down from the Georgia bar in July following a disciplinary investigation, was unavailable for immediate comment on Thursday, NBC News reports. The office of District Attorney Willis likewise did not immediately respond to requests for a statement.

On Wednesday, Wood took to social media to assert that he had not turned against Trump. "I support President Trump 117%!" he proclaimed on the messaging platform Telegram, questioning the reasons for his subpoena. "I have no idea why I was subpoenaed by the DA."

Wood disclosed that he had not been in communication with DA Willis's office since his grand jury testimony last year. However, he has been summoned to give evidence against Sidney Powell, one of the defendants in the case and a fellow attorney who was also involved in challenging the 2020 election results.

"I do know that whatever the DA asks me, I will speak the TRUTH. And I have NO knowledge of TRUTH that can be used in any way against President Trump," Wood affirmed in his Telegram post.

Previously, Wood had actively engaged in propagating Trump's allegations about the 2020 elections and had participated in two legal challenges in Georgia. Notably, in one of these legal actions, he had been part of the same team as Sidney Powell, who is among the 19 defendants in the case being pursued by Fulton County District Attorney Willis.