Georgia 4th graders shown video promoting gender ideology, funded by Canadian government

A 4th grade class at a Georgia elementary school was reportedly shown an episode of a children's show in which a dog named Gulliver is confused when another dog, Barry, arrives at school and behaves like a cat. The episode, part of the Pride Understanding series, was uncovered by the group Libs of TikTok and shared on the social media platform X.

Pride Understanding, a Canadian puppet-based children's program aimed at increasing "Gender Diversity Literacy," was created in 2017 with funding from the Canadian government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Post Millennial reported. The series promotes LGBTQ activism for students, encourages attendance at Pride parades and festivals for children, and has been brought to libraries for live shows.

The episode reportedly shown to the Georgia students focuses on "acceptance and understanding," with Gulliver seeking guidance from a teacher when he struggles to accept Barry's cat-like behavior. The teacher admonishes Gulliver, stating that "accepting people for who they are is a very important skill" and that it's "okay to have questions if they help you to accept someone for who they are."

Frank Meschkuleit, the creator of the show and voice of Gulliver, believes that puppets are an effective tool for opening minds and starting conversations about gender ideology and adult sexual lifestyles. Another episode in the series features a bunny revealing that her dad is now her mom, explaining that babies can be born in the wrong body.

Pride Understanding's mission is to provide communication tools to increase awareness, understanding, and decrease stigma, giving families, schools, and caregivers the resources to create a safe environment for discussing these topics. The program is funded by various organizations, including the nation of Canada, PFLAG Canada of London, Ontario, the United Way, Optimist International, the Thames Valley District School Board, the Ontario Trillium Foundation, and the Pride London Festival.

Critics argue that the videos, now making their way into U.S. schools, are part of an effort to indoctrinate students into gender ideology and adult sexual lifestyles at a young age.