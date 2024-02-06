German billionaire Hasso Plattner slams immigration policies: 'entire districts dominated by Arabs'
'I’m a Berliner, but I don’t go to Berlin anymore, I stay in my Potsdam. The fact that entire parts of the city have apparently been taken over by Arabs and that their ethics and understanding of the law are practiced there is not good. Behind closed doors, everyone says that something went wrong,' he said.
In a recent interview, Hasso Plattner, the billionaire co-founder of the software behemoth SAP, expressed his preference for residing in Potsdam, a smaller city adjacent to Berlin, due to his belief that certain areas of Berlin are now dominated by Arabs.
Speaking with the Swiss publication NZZ, the 80-year-old described his observations of his native Berlin, stating that "entire districts appear to be taken over by Arabs," and noting on the tendency of Germans towards self-destruction, Remix reports.
“I’m a Berliner, but I don’t go to Berlin anymore, I stay in my Potsdam. The fact that entire parts of the city have apparently been taken over by Arabs and that their ethics and understanding of the law are practiced there is not good. Behind closed doors, everyone says that something went wrong,” he said.
He added that Germany has “developed self-doubt to the point of self-destructiveness," claiming it's unique to Germany, and this mindset undermines its standing both financially and on the global stage
Plattner, ranked among the wealthiest individuals globally with a fortune estimated at around €20 billion, has voiced his discomfort with the current liberal government's policies, a sentiment increasingly shared among Germany's business leaders.
While Plattner critiques the government's approach to immigration, he expresses his disapproval of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) and his concern over their potential to gain further influence. Nonetheless, he stands against the idea of prohibiting the party.
“That would only make them even stronger because there is a strong group in the population that is very close to the AfD’s ideas. The feeling that we as Germans are superior to others, that we do best when we are left alone, is strongly present in Germany. The jump from 33 to over 50 percent of the vote can easily come in a crisis,” he stated.
Plattner's perspective on the AfD significantly differs from that of another billionaire, Theo Müller, owner of some of Germany's most beloved food brands such as Mülllermilch, Weihenstephan, and Landliebe. Müller has recently expressed admiration for the AfD, noting his multiple meetings with the party's co-leader Alice Weidel and finding no fault in her viewpoints.
In response to affluent business figures potentially backing the AfD, the nation's left has initiated a boycott of Müller's products. This move aims to deter public endorsement of the party among the business elite.
Plattner also touched on the political climate in the United States. He mentioned that although a significant number of Americans supported Donald Trump, particularly for his stance on immigration, Plattner himself finds it perplexing that Americans would choose to vote for him.
“Then, even 75 years of democracy doesn’t help much, as you can see in the USA. How can Americans in such large numbers follow this Pied Piper Trump?” he asked.
During the conversation, Plattner painted a picture of an opulent lifestyle, recounting a recent visit to his daughter in Aspen, Colorado, and reflecting on the additional billions he might have earned had he made different decisions, like investing in Apple shares sooner or merging his company with Microsoft.
He also discussed the economic challenges facing Germany.
“Yes, the auto industry is facing major challenges. China is stepping into this uncertainty with a massive range of electric cars. Germany also needs to do more in our industry. In terms of the economy as a whole, we are currently on the decline, then things will start to look up again. Does it have so much to do with the government, with taxes? I don’t know.”
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.