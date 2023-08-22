German childcare facilities under fire for endorsing child sexual exploration

Pixabay

Daycare centers in Germany have come under scrutiny for endorsing the concept of "sexual exploration rooms," in which young children are urged to explore themselves and partake in sexual activities with peers.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, a region in Germany, at least two childcare facilities are considering the creation of designated areas where young children can withdraw for self-exploration, or as described by one daycare center in Kerpen, to “discover and satisfy themselves physically," Remix reports.

German newspaper Die Welt reports how the nursery claims to offer “children freedom to try out childish sexuality,” insisting that “masturbation is something normal” and that the establishment considers allowing sexual self-gratification on its premises to be “of great importance.”

At another daycare center in the state, located in the town of Rheinberg, "doctor games" are set up in adjacent rooms for children to investigate each other's bodies, according to the German newspaper. The guidelines provided by the nursery encourage the children to select those they want to "explore" and instruct them to do so "carefully," with specific instructions that "no objects are to be inserted into body openings."

Earlier in June of this year, the German tabloid newspaper Bild brought attention to comparable practices being promoted at a daycare center in Hanover. This information became public following an email that was sent to parents.

In a document containing 10 key guidelines, the center informed parents of its plan to implement "doctor games," where children have the opportunity to "touch and inspect" themselves and others.

“All children, especially preschoolers, are aware of the places in the facility where nudity and body exploration can take place,” the guidance read.

“Each child decides for themselves whether and with whom they want to play physical and sexual games. Girls and boys pet and examine each other only as much as is comfortable for themselves and other children.”

The idea seems to be endorsed by Pro Familia, Germany's foremost professional association specializing in sexuality and relationships, as they have recently issued recommendations to daycare centers in support of this practice.

Following public backlash, the Awo-Kita kindergarten in Hanover abandoned the project. This decision came when a spokesperson for the Ministry of Education in the Lower Saxony state capital declared that it poses a risk to the child's well-being.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, the local government seems unconcerned by the practice. When queried by Die Welt regarding the notion of encouraging children to engage in "self-exploration" and sexual touching with peers, the state's children's ministry, under the leadership of Green Josefine Paul, stated that "sexual behavior by children" could "not be prevented," asserting that they had no intention of reaching out to the daycare centers under their jurisdiction to address the issue.

The concept has understandably ignited backlash and disgust, calling into question the ethics, intentions, and responsibilities of those advocating for these activities.