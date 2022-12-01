Google and YouTube announce $13 million grant into 'fact checking' fund

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, FILE

Google and YouTube have announced a $13 million grant into a global fund for fact-checking projects supported by dozens of activist organizations.

The companies announced on Wednesday that they will provide financial support to the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), which is part of the Poynter Institute, to develop and support “fact-checking initiatives” through 2025.

“The world needs fact-checking more than ever before. This partnership with Google and YouTube infuses financial support to global fact-checkers and is a step in the right direction,” said Baybars Örsek, the IFCN’s executive director. “And while there’s much work to be done, this partnership has sparked meaningful collaboration and an important step.”

He thanked the companies for “their commitment to bolster fact-checkers in an ever-increasing environment of mis- and disinformation.”

Some $12 million of the grant Global Fact Check Fund, which will provide money to participating fact-checking organizations, including groups in the United States, Ukraine, India, Taiwan, and elsewhere.

As detailed by the Daily Wire, the Poynter Institute will use the funds to establish a “neutral and independent selection committee” and expansions of the program.

The IFCN was established in 2015, and its advisory board includes individuals from various organizations, including PolitiFact and The Washington Post.

Olivia Ma, who manages Google’s Global News Program and Ecosystem, said that the company believed it had a role in combating “misinformation” and guiding people toward making “informed decisions.”

“Combating misinformation is an ongoing global challenge for society. We take seriously our role in helping to fight misinformation by continually investing in products, programs and partnerships that help people access high-quality information,” Ma said.