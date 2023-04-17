GOP committee and Donald Trump Jr. face backlash over Bud Light boycott controversy

A powerful GOP committee and Donald Trump Jr. are "being criticized for their apparent attempts to quell widespread boycotts of Bud Light due to its partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney," said Fox News.

Last week, Trump Jr. called for an end to the Bud Light boycotts, highlighting Anheuser-Busch's history of donating to Republicans. Following this, "the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) quietly deleted a tweet and fundraising page where supporters could donate money and receive a drink koozie," as reported by the Daily Beast on Saturday.

Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Bud Light, has been a significant donor to the NRCC, contributing nearly $465,000 during the 2022 election cycle.

Donald Trump Jr. says Conservatives should back off of their Anheuser-Busch boycott. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/gXCJr7FqKv — The First (@TheFirstonTV) April 17, 2023

Critics from across the political spectrum are now denouncing the GOP for removing the fundraising pages. The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh tweeted that the GOP establishment is "circling the wagons around Anheuser Busch" and accused them of helping to normalize corporate wokeism and transgenderism. Some critics have labeled the NRCC as hypocritical and "gutless."

That's why picking the right target is so important. We aren't going to make a dent in Nike or Ulta. They don't need support from working class conservative people nearly as much as Bud Light does. The Bud Light boycott is not only the right thing to do, but also strategically… https://t.co/1c4GrH6Jes — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 17, 2023

The Bud Light boycotts began earlier this month after Dylan Mulvaney received a special pack of Bud Light featuring her face on the cans as part of an ad for the company's March Madness contest and to celebrate a year since her transition.

Trump Jr. defended Anheuser-Busch on his podcast, calling for an end to the boycott while citing the company's "iconic" status and its history of donations to Republican candidates. Trump Jr. acknowledged Anheuser-Busch's mishandling of the Mulvaney situation but argued against destroying an iconic American company over it. He emphasized that the company does not participate in the same leftist nonsense as other big conglomerates and is less involved in "woke garbage" than others in the beer industry. However, he warned that if the company repeats such actions, the consequences would be on them.

Despite Trump Jr.'s defense, some conservative critics on social media called for the boycott to continue. Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth addressed the controversy, stating that the company "never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people" and that its primary goal is to bring people together over a beer.

Amid the controversy, Budweiser released a patriotic advertisement featuring the American flag and a Clydesdale horse passing by famous American landmarks, small towns, and farmlands.

The NRCC and the Trump Organization, where Trump Jr. serves as executive vice president, have yet to make any statements on the conservative backlash to their positions supporting the beer brand.