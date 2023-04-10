‘Out of touch’ Bud Light faces backlash over partnership with transgender influencer

Twitter

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Bud Light is experiencing a backlash after its Vice President of Marketing, Alissa Heinerscheid, called the brand's past marketing efforts "out of touch" and "fratty," while also partnering with controversial transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light's Vice President of Marketing, is facing criticism for her comments regarding the brand's previous marketing strategies and for the recent partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who has also partnered with Nike, Tampax, and other brands.

Mulvaney, a biological male, gained fame for the "365 Days of Girlhood" campaign, documenting the transition from male to female over a year.

In celebration of Mulvaney's one-year transition milestone, Bud Light created a limited-edition can featuring Mulvaney's face as part of the company's larger Pride campaign "celebrat[ing] everyone's identity." Mulvaney promoted the can and Bud Light during March Madness to nearly 2 million social media followers.

Heinerscheid discussed the need to "evolve" and "elevate" Bud Light during the "Make Yourself at Home" podcast, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and representation in the brand's new approach. Heinerscheid's aim was to create a campaign that appealed to both women and men while reflecting a lighter, brighter, and more inclusive tone.

Meet Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s VP of Marketing. She explains her strategy of using “inclusive” marketing to promote the brand to young people.



pic.twitter.com/Qg8oNNerwO — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 9, 2023

However, the partnership with Mulvaney has led to calls for boycotts of the beer brand from various celebrities and others.

Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light's parent company, defended the partnership with Mulvaney, stating that they work with hundreds of influencers to connect with different demographics. They further clarified that the commemorative can was a gift to celebrate Mulvaney's personal milestone and not for sale to the general public.