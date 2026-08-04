Come get your grandma, she's doing green things again

Canadians, we need to visit our grandmas and aunties more, or they'll turn into recycling-obsessed, elbows-up Forever Canadian volunteers. Today, I'll show you the evidence to support that claim.

It starts with this recent report from the hardworking journalists at Blacklock's Reporter, who found that seniors 65 and over tended to be more aware and concerned about plastic waste and pollution than younger Canadians in the 18-34 demographic. Women, meanwhile, were much more likely than men to feel plastic waste and pollution was an issue.

Blacklock's noted that the researchers did not provide a reason for the generational divide over plastic, but I think I know why older people are into recycling and spending more to be green: they have the time and money, while younger, busier people in this economy have neither.

And then there is this additional note in the report, that a separate psychosocial study conducted by Statistics Canada confirmed women over the age of 65 who lived in cities were the most likely to be worried about climate change.

In contrast, men living on the Prairies were least concerned. You know, the same people whose jobs revolve around the weather — rig hands, farmers, tradesmen who build things, and general outdoorsy types who actually experience and enjoy nature on a day-to-day basis.

We have a problem with grandmas and aunties, and the left is exploiting it for their own ends. Just look at this clip from the CBC, which went out to visit a federalist Forever Campaign event to see what drives the volunteers. You'll notice the same thing I did.

CBC goes to a Forever Canadian most-definitely-not-a-campaign event in Airdrie and finds that FC volunteers are just a bunch of bored grandmas looking for something to do with their time. It's Lukaszuk's personal quilting bee. pic.twitter.com/6WPlN0m8ye — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 30, 2026

These are bored, busybody grandmas looking for something positive to do with their time. They want community. They want to be involved. They want to do something positive. And good for them.

Studies show older people with purpose do better than those who don't. I plan to be a busy old lady one day soon.

There are a lot of older Canadians, and they vote at a greater rate than younger people. We know this, but the left knows it too.

Analysis by Elections Canada outlines a high number of actual voters aged 55 and over in 2025: 73.4% of Canadians aged 55-64, 77.6%of Canadians aged 65-74, and 69.1% of Canadians aged 75 and over.

So all of this is to say, visit your grandparents, make them an important part of your life, don't warehouse them, and make yourself and your children their purpose, not some left-wing cause that they can pour some misplaced empathy and maternal energy into.

Visit your grandma before Thomas Lukaszuk, Mark Carney, and Avi Lewis do.