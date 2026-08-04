Hundreds of Muslim migrants held in detention centre after massive illegal forced entry into Ceuta, Spain

I'm on the ground in Ceuta, Spain alongside my colleague, Efrain Monsanto, as the aftermath of the July 30 migrant invasion unfolds.

We are currently at the Centro Ecuestre, one of the local migrant centres, where hundreds of migrants are being held. Authorities are separating the women from the men, and a local taxi driver explained to us that this is a common safety protocol here to prevent sexual assault.

These individuals are mainly from Sub-Saharan Africa and Mauritania, and many tell us they have nothing left for them in Morocco. They would rather stay here, noting that even if they are sent back to Morocco, they will simply cross the border into Spain again.

The sheer volume of people is staggering for a tiny autonomous city with a permanent population of only 83,000 residents. The local taxi driver told me that many of the people here crossed during a massive influx last Thursday and Friday. They were caught across the city by the army and brought to this facility to be processed.

The crisis extends well beyond this centre, as we saw the local beaches completely packed with hundreds of migrants waiting to buy water and other items at nearby shops.

The conditions inside the facility are visibly strained. If you live inside, there are no beds available for you to sleep on at night, leaving people to just walk around while authorities monitor the surrounding forests.

According to local sources, the European Union is funding these operations, which involve surveying the area, managing the crowd, and registering the personal information of everyone who has crossed.

Please donate to support our independent reporting on Europe’s migrant crisis Planes, trains, automobiles — and at least five stops. That's what it takes to get Alexa Lavoie and Efrain Monsanto to Ceuta, Spain, to cover the most important story in the world right now that the mainstream media won't touch. The catch? Those economy-class tickets are $3,000 apiece, and unlike the CBC, we don't have a billion taxpayer dollars lying around — we've got you. If you believe this unique, independent reporting is important, then please chip in what you can toward the $6,000 tab. Donate $100 or more and we'll invite you to a live Zoom debrief with Alexa and Efrain this Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern / 6 p.m. Mountain, where you can ask them anything. Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Euros Australian Dollars British Pounds Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ Donation frequency One-time Monthly Annual DONATE

More from our investigation: