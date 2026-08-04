Alberta Fact Check: Did Naheed Nenshi misrepresent CSIS' position on Alberta's referendum?

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi suggested Premier Danielle Smith's government is failing to protect the integrity of Alberta's independence referendum and cited a letter from CSIS as evidence of a serious foreign interference risk.

The full, unredacted CSIS letter says the opposite on one key point.

In a post on X, Nenshi wrote:

There is a very real risk of foreign interference in Danielle Smith's referendum this fall... We need to know how this government is protecting the integrity of this referendum if they are at all.

He attached what appeared to be a partially redacted response from CSIS.

However, the section that had been obscured contained language stating that CSIS is already working with governments and election officials to safeguard democratic processes.

According to the full letter later released by Nenshi himself, CSIS states it is undertaking efforts to:

monitor potential threats;

engage regularly with provincial, territorial, municipal and Indigenous partners;

provide relevant information on potential threats to election bodies where appropriate; and

maintain ongoing engagement with Alberta authorities.

Those passages directly address Nenshi's public question about whether anyone is protecting the integrity of the referendum.

This is despicable from Nenshi.



He claims the AB govt isn't protecting democracy:



"We need to know how this government is protecting the integrity of this referendum if they are at all."



But he redacted the part of the CSIS letter that says they are!



[Unredacted text below!] https://t.co/oWRO2vu0Jg — Peter McCaffrey (@peteremcc) August 2, 2026

After criticism online, Nenshi posted the complete, unredacted letter, saying the missing text had been hidden unintentionally while attempting to highlight another section. Sure.

You "accidentally" redacted the portion of the letter that proves that you're wrong, and the government is already doing the thing you were trying to say they aren't doing? https://t.co/qG1NLb7Rwt — Peter McCaffrey (@peteremcc) August 3, 2026

The remainder of the CSIS letter is largely uncontroversial.

It notes that foreign interference is a real and ongoing concern across Canada, explains CSIS' mandate to investigate such threats, and encourages Canadians to report suspected interference. It also observes that democratic events, including Alberta's referendum, can create opportunities that hostile foreign actors may seek to exploit.

None of that is unusual. CSIS has issued similar warnings around federal, provincial and municipal elections for years.

What the letter does not say is that Alberta's government has failed to protect the referendum or that the vote lacks integrity. In fact, the omitted passage indicates CSIS is already coordinating with relevant authorities as part of its normal mandate.