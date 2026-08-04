Alberta Fact Check: Did Naheed Nenshi misrepresent CSIS' position on Alberta's referendum?

The full text of a letter written by CSIS explains how Canada's intel agency is mandated to investigate electoral threats and notes that democratic events, including Alberta's upcoming referendum, can create opportunities that hostile foreign actors may seek to exploit.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   August 04, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi suggested Premier Danielle Smith's government is failing to protect the integrity of Alberta's independence referendum and cited a letter from CSIS as evidence of a serious foreign interference risk.

The full, unredacted CSIS letter says the opposite on one key point.

In a post on X, Nenshi wrote:

There is a very real risk of foreign interference in Danielle Smith's referendum this fall... We need to know how this government is protecting the integrity of this referendum if they are at all.

He attached what appeared to be a partially redacted response from CSIS.

However, the section that had been obscured contained language stating that CSIS is already working with governments and election officials to safeguard democratic processes.

According to the full letter later released by Nenshi himself, CSIS states it is undertaking efforts to:

  • monitor potential threats;
  • engage regularly with provincial, territorial, municipal and Indigenous partners;
  • provide relevant information on potential threats to election bodies where appropriate; and
  • maintain ongoing engagement with Alberta authorities.

Those passages directly address Nenshi's public question about whether anyone is protecting the integrity of the referendum.

After criticism online, Nenshi posted the complete, unredacted letter, saying the missing text had been hidden unintentionally while attempting to highlight another section. Sure. 

The remainder of the CSIS letter is largely uncontroversial.

It notes that foreign interference is a real and ongoing concern across Canada, explains CSIS' mandate to investigate such threats, and encourages Canadians to report suspected interference. It also observes that democratic events, including Alberta's referendum, can create opportunities that hostile foreign actors may seek to exploit.

None of that is unusual. CSIS has issued similar warnings around federal, provincial and municipal elections for years.

What the letter does not say is that Alberta's government has failed to protect the referendum or that the vote lacks integrity. In fact, the omitted passage indicates CSIS is already coordinating with relevant authorities as part of its normal mandate.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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