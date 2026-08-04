Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi has warned of possible foreign interference in the referendum campaign and says CSIS should investigate. But the more immediate transparency question may be much simpler: Who is paying for the campaigns already operating in Alberta?

Update: Here is the full letter. In an attempt to highlight a certain section, it appeared as redacted. https://t.co/Y7PJkV0KRl pic.twitter.com/lE6clkIdf8 — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) August 3, 2026

Under Alberta's Election Finances and Contributions Disclosure Act, any organization that spends or raises at least $1,000 on referendum advertising must register as a Referendum Third Party Advertiser (TPA) with Elections Alberta and comply with contribution and financial reporting requirements.

The major organizations supporting a vote on Alberta independence have registered and begun filing the financial disclosures required under Alberta law.

By contrast, Thomas Lukaszuk's Forever Canadian campaign has repeatedly refused to publicly identify who is financing its operations, despite running a sophisticated province-wide campaign, purchasing advertising, producing campaign material and actively organizing against independence.

Still on the road somewhere in southern Alberta in our Unity Bus, spreading the message of Canadian unity.



Fellow Canadians, thank you for your warm welcomes and for your generous support of the #ForeverCanadian movement. pic.twitter.com/cjZLea5lv2 — Hon. Thomas A. Lukaszuk (@LukaszukAB) August 3, 2026

If Albertans are worried about outside influence, they should begin by asking who is financing Forever Canadian.

The issue has become even more pointed because Lukaszuk himself has publicly argued that his organization can legally accept donations from outside Alberta. Without donor disclosure, Albertans cannot independently determine where Forever Canadian's financial support originates.

Alberta rules under Citizen Initiative Act limit contributions to third-party advertisers to individuals in Alberta, what is exactky is Thomas Lukaszuk saying here? potential legal compliance for out-of-province donations.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​?? pic.twitter.com/vPafa0nR5C — Kevin Pacitti 🇨🇦🇮🇹🇬🇧 (@kpac_15) July 6, 2026

The reporting regime is designed so voters can evaluate who is attempting to influence the referendum before they cast a ballot. When one side files disclosure reports while another declines to reveal its funding sources, voters inevitably have less information about one campaign than the other.

There is no public evidence that Alberta's registered independence campaigns are concealing their financing. They are operating within Elections Alberta's disclosure framework and filing the reports required of registered Referendum TPAs.

Until Forever Canadian's donors are identified, questions about the campaign's funding will remain unanswered.