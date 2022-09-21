Government brags that 2.5% of their vehicle fleet are zero-emission, another 6.1% hybrid

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Incidentally, the data on the lack of federal use of EVs was published on the Federal government's Net-Zero Day.

We are supporting new technologies and clean fuel alternatives to build a greener and healthier future for Canada.



Watch Minister Alghabra’s message to mark Zero-Emissions Day ⤵️#GreenerTomorrow pic.twitter.com/GIXOa1Rkqb — Transport Canada (@Transport_gc) September 21, 2022

The exposure of the Liberal government's hypocrisy on EVs came from a surprising place; the NDP MP for Timmins - James Bay, Charlie Angus.

Angus posed an order paper question about the progress of the Liberals' so-called Greening Strategy of the Federal fleet of vehicles. The federal government recently announced a target of 100% zero-emissions vehicle sales for the consumer market by 2035

Canada’s going electric! ⚡️

To build a greener economy, create good jobs, and put Canadians in the driver’s seat to a net-zero future, our government is accelerating its mandatory sales target of 100% zero-emission vehicles from 2040 to 2035. pic.twitter.com/jpF7ubSyLc — Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) June 29, 2021

However, the government's response to Angus admits the net-zero target for vehicle sales will be hard to meet:

"The rate of ZEV adoption has been constrained by market availability of a supply of suitable vehicles that meet operational requirements. Limited ZEV options currently exist for the larger vehicle types, such as the vans and pickup trucks that make up the majority of the light-duty fleet, and supplies are limited due to ongoing global supply chain issues. ZEV purchases will increase rapidly as more suitable options become available in the market over the next one to three years."

