Government censorship backfires as Billboard Chris post goes viral
Australia's taxpayer-funded eSafety Commissioner's attempt to control online speech faces ridicule as it fails to enforce bans effectively.
The Australian government's eSafety Commissioner found itself in a powerless predicament as it attempted to police online content.
Chris Elston, known online as 'Billboard Chris,' refused to comply with demands to delete an 'offensive' post about a UN trans expert, despite the threat of a hefty fine.
Even after Elon Musk's X platform geo-blocked the post in Australia, Elston defiantly reposted it, triggering a massive viewership as others joined in making the post go viral.
Does Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, have a personal vendetta against @elonmusk?— Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) March 27, 2024
She is a former Twitter employee who has accused Musk of allowing “sewer rats” back onto the platform.https://t.co/lPqUSfnQAE
The eSafety Commissioner, promoted as a 'world's first' in online safety regulation, revealed its powerlessness, admitting it can only act upon new complaints from offended parties to remove subsequent posts.
This revelation led to criticism from political figures, with David Limbrick MP condemning it as a waste of taxpayer money, and Moira Deeming likening it to Orwell's 'Ministry of Truth'.
The eSafety Commissioner has brought our nation into disrepute. I want to feel proud to be Australian. I want Australia to be a beacon of freedom in the world. Instead, the world laughs at our stupidity. We need to shift towards the defence of freedom.— David Limbrick MP 🌸 (@_davidlimbrick) March 26, 2024
Australia, look at this e-commissioner & her “Ministry of Truth”.— Moira Deeming MP (@MoiraDeemingMP) March 26, 2024
We reject your Orwellian dystopia. https://t.co/wla3y7rs5A
The commissioner, led by disgruntled former Twitter employee Julie Inman-Grant, faces scrutiny over its hefty budget and its handling of cases involving overseas individuals.
I'm working on an appeal of the Australian eSafety Commissioner's ruling. @elonmusk and @X are not the only ones who can legally appeal this. I can too.— Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) March 27, 2024
Speech tyranny must be fought. https://t.co/LMUTD4h1I0
Elston's original post shared a news story about a contentious WHO trans activist, Teddy Cook, leading to a demand for removal by the eSafety Commissioner.
The incident has sparked debates around government throttling of freedom of speech and the role of online regulators in a global context.
