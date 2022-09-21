Government says it doesn't track its purchases of single-use plastics
The lack of evidence the Liberals are participating in their own ban on single-use plastics was read into the House of Commons record on Tuesday.
The acknowledgment was in response to an order paper question posed to the Prime Minister's Office by Colin Carrie, the Conservative Member of Parliament for Oshawa, about the cost and volume of the Federal government's and Crown agency's consumption of single-use plastics.
Government of Canada does not track single-use plastic purchases... it is reducing plastic waste by reducing the unnecessary use of single-use plastics, including straws, utensils, bags, and bottles in government operations.
The PMO did, however, acknowledge that single-use plastics are useful in certain situations, despite the relabelling of plastic as a schedule 1 toxin, along with lead, asbestos, and arsenic:
They [plastics] are, however, sometimes necessary for accessibility, health, safety or security reasons.
